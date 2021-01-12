TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.63. TSS shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 39,338 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

