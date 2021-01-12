NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3,240.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after buying an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,560,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after buying an additional 2,443,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,805,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 1,182,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

