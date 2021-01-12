General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1,854.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,586 shares of company stock worth $1,246,766. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

