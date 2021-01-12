NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,193 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 902.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

