NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

