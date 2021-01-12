American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.