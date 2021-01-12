Financial Review: Brunswick (NYSE:BC) versus Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ)

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) and Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick and Briggs & Stratton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick 8.40% 27.10% 9.87% Briggs & Stratton N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brunswick and Briggs & Stratton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick 0 4 9 0 2.69 Briggs & Stratton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brunswick presently has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.92%. Given Brunswick’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brunswick is more favorable than Briggs & Stratton.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brunswick and Briggs & Stratton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick $4.11 billion 1.62 -$131.00 million $4.33 19.58 Briggs & Stratton $1.84 billion 0.00 -$54.08 million N/A N/A

Briggs & Stratton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brunswick.

Volatility and Risk

Brunswick has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Brunswick shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Brunswick shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brunswick beats Briggs & Stratton on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories. It provides its marine engine products for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centres under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mercury Racing, and MotorGuide brands. The company also offers boats, such as fiberglass pleasure, sport cruisers, sport fishing and centre-console, offshore fishing, aluminium and fiberglass fishing, pontoon, utility, deck, inflatable, and heavy-gauge aluminium under the Bayliner, Heyday, Boston Whaler, Lund, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Princecraft, and Thunder Jet brands. It provides boats for commercial and government customers through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. This segment's products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications, such as portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. It also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. This segment primarily sells commercial engines under the Vanguard name. The Products segment primarily provides a line of lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution comprising consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, independent dealers and distributors, and online merchants under its own brands that include the Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Hurricane, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands, which comprise Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products principally to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. On July 20, 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

