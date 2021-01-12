Contrasting Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nephros alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nephros and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nephros currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.13%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Vasamed.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -43.58% -36.33% -26.47% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Vasamed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.33 million 7.45 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -17.33 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasamed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nephros beats Vasamed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Vasamed Company Profile

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.