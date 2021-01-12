TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.58.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $36.17.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after buying an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $8,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 189,432 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 213,104 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 179,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 159,541 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

