QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUIK stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $43.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

