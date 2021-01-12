Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

RXT opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

