Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. Equities analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

