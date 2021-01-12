Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €195.00 ($229.41) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €154.75 ($182.06).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock opened at €152.40 ($179.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €139.98. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52 week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52 week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -54.90.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

