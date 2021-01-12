Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €195.00 ($229.41) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €154.75 ($182.06).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock opened at €152.40 ($179.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €139.98. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52 week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52 week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -54.90.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

