First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Lifted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCON. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,651,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after buying an additional 78,227 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $10,719,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.