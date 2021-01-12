Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.40. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

