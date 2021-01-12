Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,060 shares of company stock worth $2,808,462. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

