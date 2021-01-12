Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 285,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,628,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. 140166 lowered Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.69. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.