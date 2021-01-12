Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $49,893,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 212,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $267.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.87.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

