Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,960.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $161.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.