Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 2,870 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 209,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CIT Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $145,623.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIT. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

CIT stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

