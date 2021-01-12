TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after purchasing an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,905,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

