Triangle Securities Wealth Management Invests $337,000 in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,114,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $131.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.96. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $5,025,816.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,259.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $16,710,784.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

