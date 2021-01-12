Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $544.86 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

