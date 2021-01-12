TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

