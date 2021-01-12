TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

