Triangle Securities Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $19,997,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $67.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. CSFB began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.