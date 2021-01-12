Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

