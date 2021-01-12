Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 175 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.39.

NYSE:BABA opened at $227.37 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $615.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

