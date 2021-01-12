Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

