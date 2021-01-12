Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,135 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

