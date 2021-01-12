Credit Suisse Group Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $207.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Friday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.
FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.79.
F5 Networks stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.72.
In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 54.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
