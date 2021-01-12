Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $54.71 on Monday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $61.26.
About Upstart
There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.