Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $54.71 on Monday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $61.26.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

About Upstart

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.