Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Vision Marine Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
About Vision Marine Technologies
