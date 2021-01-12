Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.70 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

