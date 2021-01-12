ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of WISH opened at $19.61 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

