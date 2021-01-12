Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Increased to Hold at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Woodward from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $125.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,453,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

