Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells 16,239 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 16,239 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $796,685.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,411.24.

On Thursday, December 10th, Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04.

RGNX stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,768,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.