Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Sells 1,542 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $279.92 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.02.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 47.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

