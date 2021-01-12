Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) Insider Paul A. Treadaway Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) (LON:TRAF) insider Paul A. Treadaway purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).
Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) stock opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Trafalgar Property Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £1.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.18.
Trafalgar Property Group plc (TRAF.L) Company Profile
