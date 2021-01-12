Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,987 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.53.

Shares of CLX opened at $193.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.54 and a 200 day moving average of $214.03. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $153.35 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

