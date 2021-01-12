Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Price Target Lowered to C$2.80 at National Bank Financial

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.80 target price on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock opened at C$1.63 on Monday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$402.78 million and a PE ratio of 62.69.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$38,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$332,056.50.

About Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

