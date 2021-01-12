Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after buying an additional 984,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,632 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,831,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 220,845 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,839,654. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

DGX opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

