Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

NYSE ROP opened at $438.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

