Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,887 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Artesian Resources worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 181,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $40.26.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $38,927.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

