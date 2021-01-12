Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 299,880 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299,880 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.48% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMBC stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a P/E ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

