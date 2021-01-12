Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Invests $620,000 in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,788,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,944,000 after purchasing an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,765,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 242,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 835.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

