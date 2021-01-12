Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Makes New Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $65,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,284 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -294.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

