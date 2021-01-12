Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 97,958 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,958 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVCY stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $203.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

