VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.18.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,473,000 after buying an additional 3,481,794 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 28.6% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,270,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,829,000 after buying an additional 5,174,665 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,732,000 after buying an additional 1,398,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after buying an additional 1,032,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,849,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,557,000 after buying an additional 158,542 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

