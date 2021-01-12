Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 94,836 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,836 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.05% of NIC worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NIC during the second quarter worth $122,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NIC by 575.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in NIC by 12.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.26. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

